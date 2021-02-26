Polls ahead; Priyanka sets up separate office at 10 Janpath

Assembly polls are ahead. Meanwhile, the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has set up a separate office inside 10 Janpath, which is the residence of party chief Sonia Gandhi. The new office will be the meeting place to decide party’s strategy for next year’s assembly elections.

Priyanka Gandhi has been attacking the policies of chief minister Yogi Adityanath government in UP for a long time. The office set up in 10 Janpath is a hint that she has started preparing for 2022. Priyanka Gandhi is already defying the Yogi government by holding a Kisan Panchayat in western Uttar Pradesh. And she is relentlessly planning to give a tough fight to Yogi in upcoming Assembly polls.

The new office has a seating capacity of apparently 15 to 20 people. A few sources said that Priyanka Gandhi’s Lodi State bungalow has been shifted to 10 Janpath as it is and given the shape of a war room. However the new office has a large hall, a sitting room for Priyanka Gandhi and a room for visitors. It also has large TV screens installed, projectors and advanced communication system.