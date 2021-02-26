President to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands; lauds renaming Motera stadium

President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands today. He is expected to stay there for four days and return by March 1. He has not yet revealed any details on the nature of visit. While making the announcement, the President’s Secretariat issued a press release. “The President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, will visit Andaman and Nicobar Islands from February 26 to March 1, 2021” the press release read.

President Kovind lauded the newly-inaugurated cricket stadium in Gujarat being named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “It is a matter of pride that the 1,32,000-seater Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Motera has become the world’s largest cricket stadium” President Kovind tweeted.

He also inaugurated the revamped Motera Stadium prior to the start of the Day-Night Test between India and England. He spoke at the inauguration ceremony of the stadium and also performed ‘bhoomi pujan’ for the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sports Enclave in Ahmedabad.