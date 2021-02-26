Shashi Tharoor pulls autorickshaw with rope; protest amid soaring fuel prices

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor staged his protest against the soaring fuel prices. He showed his protest by pulling an autorickshaw in the middle of the road outside the Kerala Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. More than 100 autos joined the protest.

Shashi Tharoor shared a video in his official twitter handle in which he is seen pulling an autorickshaw with rope and raising slogans against the sky-rocketing prices of fuel. Outside the secretariat, he was joined by several other autorickshaw drivers and Congress workers.

He launched a blistering attack at the Central and state governments over the price rise in another tweet. He said that Indians pay around 260 per cent tax on fuel while Americans pay only 20 per cent on it.

“Addressed protesting auto rickshaw drivers in Thiruvananthapuram, where the burden of #FuelTaxLoot is proving unsustainable for the aam aadmi. It’s unconscionable that Indians pay 260% tax on their fuel while Americans, for instance, pay 20%. Fuel taxes affect all other prices,” said Shashi Tharoor, the Congress MP.