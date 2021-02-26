‘She is demon possessed’; Akshay Kumar’s son shares funny picture of Twinkle Khanna

Twinkle Khanna, actress turned author and the wife of Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is loved for her charming personality and the way she frame interesting captions on social media posts. However it’s all ruined by her mischievous son Aarav.

Twinkle who has a fan following of 5.9 million people on her Instagram account, often shares stunning pictures of her along with her husband and two kids. What happened recently is that her son Aarav shared a hilarious picture of her workout session on their family group. And Khanna has now come up with explanation.

Aarav captioned the picture by writing that the neighbours reported shocking news as Twinkle has allegedly been possessed by a demon. He further asked everyone to look at her demonic ritual in the communal garden. Responding to son’s post, Twinkle said that she was doing a bent-over reverse dumbbell fly which made her look hilarious. She also said that who needs enemies when you have a son who puts this up on the family chat. Poor Twinkle tried her best to clarify but all the comments are hilarious as well.