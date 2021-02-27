DMK MP made derogatory remarks on people belonging to Scheduled Castes

Chennai; The Madras High Court has recognized that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) forming secretary and Member of Parliament R.S. Bharathi initial investigation “humiliated and insulted” people pertaining to the Scheduled Castes by alleging that their advance to higher grounds in the judiciary was nothing but “alms” given by ex-Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi.

Justice N. Sathish Kumar said while rejecting an appeal registered by the MP to annul a criminal case charged against him at the Teynampet police station, Chennai, for a discourse given by him at a closed-door meeting organized by Kalaignar Reading Circle on February 15, 2020. The judge instructed the trial court to expedite the operations and conduct a hearing on a day-to-day basis. The judge granted with advocate V. Raghavachari, representing complainant Kalyanasundaram, that the charges surfaced against the MP was serious in nature since the speech given by him was obviously an abuse to the people belonging to the oppressed class and therefore the case should not be revoked at the inception without informing the involved to face trial.

“When the allegations against the accused are carefully perused, the speech made by the accused prima facie shows that he has remarked that the people, except in Tamil Nadu, are idiots. He has stated that till now, no one from the Schedule Caste became a judge of the High Court of Madhya Pradesh. Only his leader Karunanidhi made Mr. Varadharajan, who belongs to a Scheduled Caste, as a judge of the High Court of Madras. Similarly, seven or eight judges from the Scheduled Caste were also appointed at the alms rendered by the Dravidian Progressive Federation (sic)…” The comments are not in good flavor. Intellectual discussions have been disregarded by the so-called leaders. On the other hand, under the pretense of freedom assured under the Constitution, people demanding to be public leaders are ejecting hatred against opponents,” the order read.

Besides registering State Public Prosecutor A. Natarajan’s cringing that the police had so far reviewed 30 witnesses and obtained numerous records too in association with the case, the judge said whether the speech would draw the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act of 1989 could be decided only after recognition of proof by a special court for learning cases charged against legislators.