“SUMMER”; Due to temperature rise, schools to schedule morning shifts

By the daytime temperature rising beyond 40 degrees Celsius for the prime time ahead of summer on Friday, the Odisha government has informed the Education department to begin morning shifts in schools from March 1.

Odisha; Normally, schools commence working in morning hours from April 1 every year. “Classes for IX and XI which are now running from 8.30 a.m. to 10 a.m. are rescheduled from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Classes for X and XII which are conducted from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. are rescheduled from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” said the School and Mass Education department in order.

It informed District Education Officers to assure the availability of clean and pure drinking water in all schools. Also, they have been directed to save oral rehydration salt. The department notified schools to sensitize students and staff not to be opened to hot weather.

On Friday, Bhubaneswar registered the highest warmth of 40.4 degrees Celsius. The all-time record for February is, though, 42.7 degrees Celsius that was reported on February 23, 1963. For Bhubaneswar, the maximum temperature reported during the past 10 years is 40.9 degrees Celsius recorded on February 20, 2016. Bhubaneswar had registered the highest temperature of the nation for continuous days on Wednesday and Thursday. In Jajpur and Kendrapara districts, the daytime heat was measured exceeding 38 degrees Celsius.

The Special Relief Commissioner had warned District Collectors about likely heatwave circumstances during the summer. Publishing an announcement, the SRC instructed officials to take measures to guarantee no human catastrophe due to sunstroke.“Sufficient life-saving medicines and ORS may be stored in dispensaries and community health centres to meet emergency situations. Separate beds and wards may be earmarked for heatstroke cases,” says the advisory. The SRC has ordered 24-hour control rooms at State and district levels throughout the heatwave period.