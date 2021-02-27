Fake email ID case; Hrithik Roshan summoned by Crime Branch to give statement

Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch called actor Hrithik Roshan to record a statement in connection with his 2016 complaint on fake emails in his name. He has been asked to visit the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) at the commissioner’s office.

Hrithik’s complaint alleged that someone was impersonating him and emailing actor Kangana Ranaut from a bogus email ID in his name. Following the complaint, began a spat between the two celebs.

Police started probe and a case under section 419 (cheating by personation) of IPC and sections 66C (identity theft), 66D (cheating by personation using computer resources) of the Information Technology Act was registered against an unknown person at Cyber Police Station. In last December, Hrithik’s lawyer approached the Mumbai police commissioner regarding the pending probe. Later the probe was handed over to the Crime Branch’s CIU.