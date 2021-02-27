Go eco- friendly and use less plastic; PM Modi on India Toy Fair 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the toy manufacturers to use less plastic and more eco-friendly material, in the manufacturing of toys. He also said them to focus on innovation. He was inaugurating the first India Toy Fair 2021.

“We have to become Aatmanirbhar in the toy sector and also cater to the global market”Modi said. He shared his concern over the fact that India’s share in the USD 100 billion global toy market is very less, and about 85 per cent of the toys sold in the country are imported. He urged the manufacturers to promote the hand-made in India.

Besides that he interacted with traditional toymakers from Chennapatnam, Varanasi and Jaipur and encouraged them to innovate keeping in mind the taste and preferences of children. He also emphasised on the need to use more recyclable material.

The Prime Minister stated that the government prepared a National Toy Action Plan by involving 15 ministries with a view to make the domestic toy industry competitive. The initiative also aims to fulfill the dream of Aatmanirbhar in the toy sector and thereby making India competitive in global market.