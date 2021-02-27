Here comes another model; video of cow catwalking goes viral

It is very common to see a picture or video of an animal gone viral on social media platforms. If some of them leave you in tears, another set will make you laugh till your belly aches.

A video of a cow walking has become viral now. In the video, the cow is seen not just walking but it is catwalking as a model catwalks on a ramp. A beautiful scenery can also be seen in the backdrop as the white and brown cow walks in the middle of the road. Behind this model, there are other cows too.

This catwalking video has been actually circulating since 2008 and has resurfaced online more than ever before. It is viewed more than 8 million times in twitter. While many netizens were left in splits, many others talked on a possibility of cow having some injury or disease.

Some called the move a classy one. Some told that the cow had a wonderful sense of humour. A few opined that the video looked funny but there’s something wrong with the cow.