Janata curfew; Maharashtra’s Latur to observe curfew for two days

The district administration in Maharashtra’s Latur has decided to implement the ‘Janata curfew’ over the weekend for two days. The decision comes amid the rising Covid-19 cases. Latur collector Prithviraj BP said that only essential services will remain be there during the curfew. He instructed people not to panic and said that the situation is under control despite the spike in cases.

The collector asked people to stay indoors. He asserted that the administration is all set to manage the circumstances. ”But to prevent the spread of the virus, the citizens are requested to avoid stepping out, except for essential services, on Saturday and Sunday. We can break the virus chain through it,” he said.

He added that there will be fines for those who are spotted not wearing masks in public places. He asked the people to cooperate with the police. Latur Mayor Vikrant Gojamgunde said that the purpose of the two-day long ‘Janata curfew’ is to bring self-discipline among people. ”Although no strict action will be taken during it, people should observe it seriously. It is the responsibility of all to cooperate with the administration to curb the virus spread,” mayor said.