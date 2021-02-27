‘Mosquito Tornado’ in Buenos Aires; drivers in trouble

Mosquito Tornado in Argentina!!! The Argentine skies witnessed a bizarre scene as scores of mosquitoes swarmed together. They formed a ‘tornado.’ A video clip has gone viral captured by a motorist who was on Route 74 in the country.

The motorist says that at first it seemed like a normal yet terrifying twister. But on reaching near, they realised that it was scores of mosquitoes turned out to be a tornado. The clip was posted on Twitter with the caption “It’s getting bigger and bigger, I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.”

The exact reason behind the new tornado is unclear. But many adepts say that it might be because Argentina’s capital Buenos Aires witnessed heavy rains recently which resulted in the onslaught of mosquitoes. Mosquito ‘tornados’ are deemed harmless by Garcia despite being unpleasant on the face.