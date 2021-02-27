Photo of a dog digging a hole in its owner’s grave ,goes viral…

A photo of a dog in a cemetery has been shared thousands of times in online posts that show the animal dug a hole to be close to its dead owner. The case is wrong; the photo reveals a street dog in Serbia that burrowed into the earth to have a warm place to give birth. Other photos reveal that the same dog lodging there with its puppies; they were later saved.

The photo is posted this January 10, 2019, which has been shared more than 21,000 times. Its caption shows: “A dog dug a hole in the tomb of his owner who has just died so that he could be close to the person who he loves most. Nothing in the world can compare with the love and loyalty of a dog for his owner.”The photo has been shared in many places on Facebook with a related claim, for example in this post declared July 20, 2015, which has been shared more than 620,000 times.

The case is false; the dog dug the hole to have a warm place to give birth. A mirror image quest on Google discovered the identical photo posted by the Facebook account of a German animal rescue organization on April 22, 2015. The photo is one of seven images in a Facebook photo album created by the group. The German-language album title is: “Dog family under a grave”.

Translated into English, the album’s report reads: “Sometimes you just want to cry and pull the blanket over your head… These pictures have so much symbolic character and stand for the suffering and misery of the street animals in Serbia.“Rejected, exposed, hungry and pregnant, this bitch was deserted with only this way to take: to dig a hole under a gravestone and give birth to her babies there.

“The only protection they have against the cold at night and the very warm sun during the day. Rain fills the hole and there is nothing to eat for the mummy. When she is discovered, it will be all over for her children…Please help the mother with her children so that they can be sheltered, vaccinated, neutering at a later date for the mum and fed regularly and given a little care. She doesn’t expect anything, but you can give her a little security.”

One of the photos, which reveals the dog’s puppies housing in the hole, is given below:

That photo album’s description states: “All Photos so far from our little family of the cemetery!!!!! Little Boomer has had the hardest hit by an unknown virus. He has fought for his life and won!!!!! This is why we are incredibly proud of him!!!