“Rooster arrested ; Owner killed due to serious groin injuries” ,Read the shocking incident…

In a strange event, a 45-year-old man perished during a cockfight created at the Yellamma temple in the Jagtial district of Telangana. The incident happened on February 22. The rooster and one of the organizers of the cockfight are under police supervision.

Telangana; During the unlawfully endured cockfight, a knife fastened to the leg of the bird unexpectedly split into the groin of the victim Thanugulla Satish. The incident happened at Lothunur village on February 22 when the man took the rooster for an unauthorized cockfight but it sought to place itself free from his holds. Satish was hurt when the ‘Kodi Kathi (knife tied to the rooster’s leg) cut into his privates. He was hurried to a hospital but was declared brought dead.

Cockfights are outlawed in Telangana and this was a privately arranged event near the Yellamma temple in the village. After the investigation, the police took the rooster to the Gollapalli Police Station, where it was held and looked after by the police personnel. They also provided food for it. There were records that the police have ‘arrested’ the rooster based on the visuals of the bird tied at the police station. The police, however, rejected the news.

Read more; “Separate from India” ; Banned pro-Khalistan group demands to “unilaterally declare independence”.

Gollapalli SHO B Jeevan explained that the bird was neither arrested nor confined. However, police will present the rooster in court and obey the command of the judge to determine the next plan of action.