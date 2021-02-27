“Separate from India” ; Banned pro-Khalistan group demands to “unilaterally declare independence”.

New Delhi: The Khalistani organization ‘Sikhs for Justice (SFJ)’ has requested West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to hold their states independent from India. The initial video has also been shared on YouTube by forming a channel called ‘Free Bengal Free Maharashtra’, in which SJF’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannu stated that he is battling for human rights and combat to get Punjab ‘freedom from possession’.

In the video clip, he said, “I want to send a message to the citizens of Maharashtra and West Bengal. Marathi and Bengali are brothers. I have written a letter to Mamata Banerjee and Uddhav Thackeray to unilaterally declare the two states independent from India. To preserve the cultural and linguistic identity of both states, the end of India’s primacy is necessary. India wants to end them all and rule them.”

In the SFJ video, Gurpatwant Singh Pannu is stating that the CMs of the two states are the official leaders of the state, in which case they have the right to declare independence. He stated that international law would also help it and in case of conflict, theInternational Court of Justice’ would decide. Pannu alleged that Indian governments have ‘exploited’ the natural resources of both states for the past 73 years.