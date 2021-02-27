State government imposes night curfew in 4 cities

State government has decided to extend the night curfew imposed in 4 cities. Gujarat state government has decided to extend the night curfew imposed in 4 cities – Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara and Rajkot- by another 15 days. The ongoing night curfew in these cities was to end on February 28.

This is the fifth extension of the night curfew, which first came into force in November last year. The ongoing night curfew starts at midnight and ends at 6 am. The statement was issued following a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to review the coronavirus situation in Gujarat.