“The Election Commission has been unfair to West Bengal”: Trinamool Congress

The ruling party in West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) has came questioning the decision of Election Commission of India to conduct the state assembly election in 8 phases. TMC leaders accused that the Election Commission has been unfair to West Bengal.

“The Election Commission has been unfair to West Bengal. If elections in Tamil Nadu and Kerala can be held in one day and Assam in three days then why elections should be held in West Bengal in eight phases?”, said TMC leader Sougata Roy.

“This will cause immense problem to the people of the state. For one month all activity will come to standstill. Development work will stop. Really do not know why the election commission did all this but we strongly oppose it,” Sougata Roy added.

Earlier on Friday, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee has also questioned the decision of Election Commission. The TMC leader accused that the eight-phase voting in Bengal was part of a “conspiracy” by union government.

ECI has announced that the election for the state assembly will conducted in 8 phases. Voting will begin on March 27. Then voting will take place in April 1, April 6, April 10, April 17, April 26 and April 29. The counting will take place on May 2.