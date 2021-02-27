The India Toy Fair 2021 to be inaugurated by PM Modi; platform for sustainable linkages

‘The India Toy Fair 2021’ will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi via video conferencing. The Fair is decided to be held from February 27 to March 2, 2021. The sole aim of the fair is to bring together all stakeholders including buyers, sellers, students, teachers, designers etc. on a virtual platform. The virtual platform is expected to make sustainable linkages and encourage dialogue for the progress of industry.

It is also expected that through this platform, the government and the industry will discuss on how India can be made the next global hub for manufacturing and sourcing of toys. In the fair, over 1000 exhibitors from across 30 States and Union Territories will exhibit their products in e-commerce enabled virtual exhibition. The fair will display traditional Indian toys and the modern toys as well.

The fair will have webinars and panel discussions. All of the webinars and discussions will be hosted by eminent Indian and international speakers with proven capabilities in toy design and manufacturing. The fair is a chance for children to take part in plethora of activities.

Earlier in his Mann ki Baat address in August 2020, PM Modi said that toys not only augment activity but also give flight to aspirations.