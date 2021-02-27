Watch this kid climbing up the fridge for a cookie….

Mothers often hide biscuits, candies and chocolate so as not to harm their children’s teeth and health. In any case, there are those who search for it and find it. The video of a three-year-old girl climbing on top of a fridge to pick up a packet of cookies that her mother hid is now going viral.

The mother kept the cookies in a cupboard above the refrigerator, which was high enough to keep her daughter out of reach. But the video shows the girl crawling on top of the fridge and grabbing the cookie.

Cutest thing you’ll see all day… pic.twitter.com/TY1nTtt3Bq — Rex Chapman?? (@RexChapman) February 24, 2021

More than seven lakh people have watched this video. Many people are commenting on hygiene because the child is stepping on the water dispenser. Some are concerned about the safety of the child. But most people think that the girl is smart.