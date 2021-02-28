2 Malayalee nurses died in road accident in Saudi Arabia

Three people including two nurses from Kerala lost their lives in a road accident in Saudi Arabia. They died after the mini bus they were travelling slipped in to a gorge near Taif on Sunday early morning.

The bus was travelling to Jeddah from Riyadh. The nurses were going to hospitals in Jeddah after completing their quarantine in Riyadh.

The deceased were identified as Akhila, 23, of Vanchiyoor, Vaikom and Subi, 33, of Ayur, Kollam. They had reached Saudi Arabia on February 3. The third victim is the driver of the bus who is a native of Kolkata.

There were 8 people in the bus. Five others were admitted in hospitals. The other two Malayalees in the vehicle, Ansi and Priyanka, are undergoing treatment at a hospital in Taif king Faizal hospital. Kumuda, Rajitha and Romeo Kumar from Tamil Nadu were admitted in the Taif Prince Sultan hospital.