‘Big picture yet to come’-Ambani under terrorist threat ; Jaish-ul-Hind claims responsibility for explosives

Mumbai ; Jaish-ul-Hind has accepted the charge of setting the vehicle loaded with explosives outside Mukesh Ambani’s house in Mumbai. The organization declared responsibility through a piece of information on the Telegram app. The message states, “The brother who placed the SUV near the Ambani house has reached the safe house. This was just a trailer and big picture is yet to come (sic)”.

On Thursday, Mumbai Police retrieved 20 gelatin sticks from a Scorpio car found parked near Mukesh Ambani’s home Antilia. The police also discovered several number plates inside the vehicle, some of them suiting the number plates of vehicles managed by the Ambani family’s security unit.

In its report on the Telegram app, Jaish-ul-Hind has asked for money via Bitcoin. Investigative bureaus have been claimed in the message stating, ‘stop us if you can’.A few days back the same group professed responsibility for the explosion near Israel Embassy in Delhi.”As for the agencies, we dare you to stop us. You could do nothing when we hit you under your nose in Delhi. You tied up with Mossad and yet you failed miserably. By the permission of Allah you will fall again and again,” says the broadcast.

Mossad is Israel’s national intelligence agency that has linked support with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in concerns to the explosion that happened near the Israeli embassy in New Delhi last month.