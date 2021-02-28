Covid-19 Vaccination: Co-Win registration will begin tomorrow: All you need to know

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has launched the Co-Win app for the registration for the Covid-19 vaccination. The second phase of the vaccination campaign will start on Monday. The union government has issued a detailed user manual for registration and appointment for COVID-19 vaccination.

The registration on the CoWIN 2.0 portal will open at 9 am tomorrow. In the second phase of vaccination at least 27 crore people will be vaccinated in the country. Senior citizens aged 60 and above and those who are 45+ and suffering from co-morbidities will be able to able to register themselves.

Know how to register:

> Cowin 2.0 can be accessed in three ways. You can go to cowin.gov.in, the website and look for the tab where self-registration is allowed.

> The app can be accessed through the Aarogya Setu app as well as a separate tab

> The app can be downloaded from the Google play store.

> Spot registration is also allowed. For this all beneficiaries will be registered mandatorily on the application.

> As one registers himself or herself through a government ID, it will be authenticated through OTP.

> The Co-WIN app can register as many as four family members.

> Vaccination certificate will also be generated through this app.