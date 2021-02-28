Enquiry against the doctor who attended the court video call while performing surgery

An investigation has been launched against the doctor who appeared before the court while performing surgery. This strange incident happened in California. The California Medical Board is investigating a plastic surgeon named Dr. Scott Green. He appeared before the court for the hearing related to a traffic violation. The trial was via video conference because of Covid.

The doctor was dressed as a surgeon in the operating theater when the video call came from the court. The sound of life-saving equipment could be clearly heard in the video. “Hello, Mr. Green? Hi. Are you available for trial?” asked a courtroom clerk as an officer summoned to appear in trial raised her eyebrows. “It kind of looks like you’re in an operating room right now? I am, sir,” Green replied. “Yes, I’m in an operating room right now. Yes, I’m available for trial. Go right ahead.” Even though he was at the video conference, he continued his surgery with his head bowed until Court Commissioner Gary Link arrived.