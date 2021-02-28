Health condition deteriorates; Amitabh Bachchan undergo surgery

Mumbai: Actor Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to the hospital with health problems. It was Amitabh Bachchan who informed the fans about this through his blog. He gave the news to his fans via his Tumblr blog. The 78-year-old wrote on late Saturday night, “Medical condition .. surgery .. can’t write.”

Meanwhile, fans who read the star’s blog are worried. Fans are asking what really happened to Bachchan. Many people wrote on social media that they should recover quickly and come back. Bachchan is undergoing surgery just before the start of shooting for his new film. . The superstar’s fans wished for a speedy recovery of the legend. One shared on Twitter, “Prayers for @SrBachchan Ji’s speedy recovery. Take care. Sending my love and prayers for you.” Another tweeted, “Sir, Prayers for your speedy recovery. Get well soon.”