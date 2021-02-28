“I could not give enough efforts to learn the world’s most ancient language Tamil”: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday regretted he was unable to provide sufficient effort to study the Tamil language. He also emphasized the significance of water conservation and declared that the Centre will begin a drive ‘Catch the Rain’ to preserve water.

While his monthly radio speech ‘Mann ki Baat’, PM Modi discussed National Science Day, which is devoted to the invention of the ‘Raman Effect’ by scientist Dr. CV Raman. He asked the youth of the country to learn about Indian scientists and learn the history of Indian science.”The contribution of science is huge in Atmanirbhar Bharat. We need to take science forward with the mantra of ‘Lab to Land’. For example, Ladakh’s Urgain Phuntsog is working with innovative techniques to organically grow 20 different crops in a cyclic pattern,” he said.

Speaking about how people from different tracks of life are offering to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, he highlighted Pramod from Bettiah who managed to work in a LED bulb factory in Delhi. Pramod explained the process of bulb production and began a small LED blubs producing unit at this regional place, added PM Modi. Changing the focus to the preservation of water, the Prime Minister said, “During this month of ‘magh’, Haridwar is hosting Kumbh this year. On March 22, World Water Day will be celebrated. To associate ‘magh’ month with water is that after this month winters and summers begin.”

“We must understand our responsibility towards water conservation. In a few days, the Jal Shakti Ministry will launch a campaign ‘Catch the Rain’. Its slogan is ‘Catch the Rain, where it falls when it falls’,” he continued.PM Modi ended his radio address by stating seldom a simple question shakes a soul.”A few days ago someone asked me did I ever feel that I could not pursue something. I told myself that I could not give enough effort to learn the world’s most ancient language Tamil,” grieved PM Narendra Modi in his ‘Mann ki Baat’.