Executives at the Pompeii archaeological section in Italy declared the discovery of an entire ceremonial chariot, one of numerous major findings made in the related region near Naples park after research into an unauthorized excavation.

The chariot, with its iron components, bronze embellishments, and mineralized wooden remains, was discovered in the remains of a village north of Pompeii, ahead of the partitions of the ancient city, placed in the portico of a stable where the ruins of three horses before were found. The Archaeological Park of Pompeii named the chariot “an exceptional discovery” and said, “it represents a unique find – which has no parallel in Italy thus far – in an excellent state of preservation.”

The explosion of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD devastated Pompeii. The chariot was saved when the walls and roof of the building it was in dropped, and also sustained looting by modern-day artifacts robbers, who had excavated tunnels through to the place, grazing but not destroying the four-wheeled cart. The chariot was spotted on the areas of what is one of the most notable ancient villas in the region around Vesuvius, with a scenic glimpse of the Mediterranean Sea on the outskirts of the early Roman city.

Archaeologists last year discovered in the same region on the outskirts of Pompeii, Civita Giulian, the skeletal ruins of what are supposed to have been a prosperous man and his male worker or slave, striving to escape death. The chariot’s first iron element appeared on January 7 from the cover of volcanic substance loading the two-story porch. Archaeologists assume the cart was utilized for festivities and parades, maybe also to bring brides to their new homes.

While chariots for everyday life or the transportation of agricultural commodities have been before discovered at Pompeii, executives said the latest catch is the initial ceremonial chariot excavated in its whole. The villa was found after police came over the illegal tunnels in 2017, officials said. Two people who dwell in the houses atop the place are currently on test for purportedly digging more than 80 meters of tunnels at the section.