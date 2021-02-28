ISRO to launch its first unmanned mission in 2021, says ISRO chairman K Sivan

ISRO Chairman K Sivan has said that India’s space agency will launch its first unmanned mission in 2021. ISRO chairman said this while addressing scientists at the Mission Control Centre after the successful launch of Amazonia-1 of Brazil and 18 other satellites.

“Definitely our hands are full. We are going to have something like 14 missions this year. Seven launch vehicle missions and six satellite missions, as well as our first unmanned mission by the end of the year. That is our target and the scientists are working on that”, K Sivan said.

ISRO plans to take up two unmanned space missions before the Gaganyaan-manned space mission. The Gaganyaan mission envisages sending three Indians to space by 2022. The four test pilots selected for the mission are currently undergoing training in Russia.