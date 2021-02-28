Kangana shares makeover picture of her parents’ home; says they are more than happy

The bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has shared the before and after look of her parents’ and brother Aksht’s Mumbai home. Actress says that the transformation is solely done by her.

She shared a video on Twitter after she transformed the house with the help of her sister-in-law, Ritu. Kangana has done her best to give a new look with furniture in pastel and floral prints, a garden-themed balcony with a sitting area overlooking the city skyline.

“Ritu preferred more glamorous with soft Victorian colors, my parents are more than happy that woman of the house took charge.” She also asked her fans for their opinion about the place and added, “Which style you prefer cause even earthy had its own village old world charm. Do tell me” Kangana wrote after sharing post-transformation video.

At first she shared of the simple-looking place before and then posted the makeover. “Ritu and I worked on transforming my parents Mumbai house, sharing before and after pictures, how my parents preferred and what she wants, it was fun to work together with her on this, hope it inspires those who are interested in home decor. Before ( parents liked more earthy)” She wrote along with the photos.