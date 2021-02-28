“My spine is not for sale. You can’t buy it” says TMC MP Abishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee’s nephew slams Bharatiya Janata Party. He accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of using central agencies to threaten politicians and force them to join the saffron party. He further said that he will continue on the path laid out by Mamata Banerjee even if his “throat is cut”.

Abhishek Banerjee’s scathing attack has come a week after the CBI served a notice to his wife Rujira Banerjee Naroola asking her to join the investigation related to the coal scam case. He said, “Even if my throat is cut, I will keep chanting Jai hind, Jai Bangla, Jai Medinipur, Mamata Banerjee zindabad and Trinamool Congress zindabad. So there is no point in threatening me.” He made the statement during a rally in West Midnapore.

“Do they (BJP) think they will threaten me by sending ED, CBI just like they did to one (Suvendu Adhikari) and make me join BJP like him? We are both human but there is a difference in spine. He (Suvendu) sold his spine but my spine is not for sale. You can’t buy it” Banerjee asked aiming at Suvendu Adhikari who only recently quit the TMC and joined the BJP.