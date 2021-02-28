Pizza up in the air; Skydivers eat pizza while plummeting down 14,000 feet

Everyone likes Pizza and therefore this cheesy pie with numerous toppings should be given the tag ‘global favourite’. What if sky meets pizza? Just imagine that you are diving high in the sky and that you got a chance to devour your favourite pizza while falling off a plane. Wow!!! And that’s not a fairy tale anymore.

A skydiver from Texas, Lori Patalocco and three others ate a pizza while plummeting down 14,000 feet. The video of this ‘yummy adventure’ was posted on ts YouTube page by the SWNS news.The video was shot from the skydiver’s point of view as the video was captured from the camera attached to the helmet.

The video shows divers jumping off the plane and two divers come together. They are seen holding pizza box containing a Margherita pizza. The third diver joins in when the box is opened. One by one, they ate the pizza. And it can be seen that one piece falling off.

“This was the most incredible and awesome jump I have ever done” Patalocco said. She also added that her friend Melissa loves pizza and they wanted to know if she can eat it while falling from the plane onto the ground.

The video has garnered over 1000 views and counting on YouTube.