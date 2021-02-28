‘Rahul got abs?’ Rahul Gandhi’s fishing trip grabs eyeballs on social media

Recently, the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ventured into the sea with Kerala fishermen. His ‘fishing trip’ has grabbed eyeballs on social media after a picture of him from Twitter went viral.

In the picture, Rahul Gandhi is seen wearing a wet T-shirt and pants. The snap vividly shows his abdominal muscles (abs). The photo seems to be taken shortly after Gandhi jumped into the sea for a swim.

The Wayanad MP was with the fishermen in the Kollam district. As for him, he spent the day with him to learn their life. To everyone’s surprise, he jumped into the water when they cast their net to catch fish. He spent at least 10 minutes swimming in the sea before getting onto the shore. “He jumped without informing us… All of us were stunned but he was very cool. He spent around 10 minutes in the sea water. He is an expert swimmer,” a Congress functionary told.

However, the photo taken after the swim is much discussed and trolled now. Netizens are asking Rahul for fitness tips. Boxer Vijender Singh also tweeted the picture and wrote, “Abs of a boxer. Most daring young fit & people’s leader Way to go @RahulGandhi ji.”