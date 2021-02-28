UAE announces extension of expired visas

UAE has announced an extension of expired visas. Holders of expired tourist visas can now stay in UAE until March 31. This has been reported a daily in UAE citing top sources in the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA).

GDRFA has explained that the facility has been extended to holders of expired one-month and three-month visit and tourist visas. Earlier in December last year, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had announced a free one-month visa extension to all tourists. This was announced as many countries had imposed lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus.