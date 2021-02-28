“Vote for BJP” ; Will generate a rule to counter ‘love jihad’ in Kerala

The NDA in Kerala would make a law to limit ‘love jihad’ in the state, if chosen to control in the April 6 assembly polls, as such incidents are more prevailing here than in Uttar Pradesh, BJP state chief K Surendran said.‘Love Jihad’ is a phrase used by right-wing activists to indicate an alleged drive of Muslims demanding Hindu girls to change religion in the pretense of love. Surendran said the Christian community was presently more concerned about the system as they were reportedly being aimed at and had asked for the severe movement against it.

“Love Jihad is more prevalent in Kerala than in Uttar Pradesh and the law is required to prevent it. The Christian community in the state is worried and has sought stringent action against love jihad. This is of serious concern for them,” Surendran told. BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh had earlier made religious freedom rules to obstruct conversions by marriage or by any other deceitful method.

When asked about senior BJP head Shobha Surendran’s recent comment that IUML was cherished to the NDA if they go behind their ‘communal agenda’ and endure the leadership and strategies of the Narendra Modi led government, the state chief said the party would unite hands only with those who drop their connection with the IUML, Congress, and CPI(M).“The BJP in Kerala will not join hands with the IUML, CPI (M), and Congress. We will accept only those who leave their affiliation with these parties,” Surendran said.

He was talking to journalists at a press meet after the Palakkad wing of the 15-day state-wide ‘Vijay yatra’, which got undertaken at Kasaragod on February 21, which was regarded as the official launch of the BJP’s ballot drive. Several union ministers and the saffron party’s popular leaders and star campaigners at the national level are foreseen to follow the yatra in the coming days. Union Minister Amit Shah is anticipated to inaugurate the finale of the yatra at the state capital on March 7, party sources said.