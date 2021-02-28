2 years after the ‘fatal bus crash’ killed 17 people in Dubai, victims’ families demands barricade removal

Two years later the fatal bus collision killed 17 people in Dubai, relatives of sufferers are moving to be emotionally upset. Many have said that they are in frantic necessity of judicial counsel and are striving to preserve their head above water due to uprising financial problems.

Sapna Moolchandani lost her sister, Roshni, when the bus driver from Oman crashed the passenger bus into an over-vehicle barrier near the Rashidiya metro station on June 6, 2019. For the first time after the occurrence, the 29-year-old lately toured Dubai to reach to officials and urge counsel on how they are pointing ahead with this matter.Sapna, who reverted to India on February 26, said she visited the accident spot. “It was a difficult thing to do, but I mustered the courage and visited the accident site. It was painful to see the barrier still there.”Sapna ignited incense sticks in the remembrance of her sister and other victims when she visited the place two days before her arrival to India.“The barricade needs to be replaced with another material immediately, so an accident of this kind does not happen again. ”

The ill doomed bus was coming back from Muscat after the Eid break when the driver took the wrong deviation and drove into a way that was not intended for buses. He was also driving twice over the permitted speed limit of the drive. Due to the high speed, the driver crashed a warning sign and collided into a metal barrier, which made the quick deaths of 15 passengers on board, while two more surrendered to their wounds later. Twelve Indians, two Pakistanis, an Omani, an Irish woman, and a Filipina were killed in that disaster.

On Thursday, the punishment of the bus driver, who was found liable for generating the deaths of 17 passengers, has been traveled from seven years to one year in jail. The Court of Cassation in Dubai also directed the driver to give Dh3.4 million as blood money and a fine of Dh50,000. It also confirmed the judgment to cancel the deportation penalty. Many of the families lost their single earning member in the accident. A kin of father and son victims Ummer Chonokadavath (65) and Nabil Ummer (25) Fawaz Ebrahim said: “There has not been much movement in the case. My uncle (Ummer) left behind his wife and three kids. After the accident, they moved back to their hometown in Kerala. They are in a financially difficult situation and the blood money will help them financially.”

Fawaz stated the families have some bank obligations and the only have economic aid they have is from their daughter’s husband. Like Sapna, Fawaz said his family has also not designated a doctor and is doubtful of where to get judicial support from and how to advance to fight their matter. Sapna’s cousin Manisha Thakur lost her husband Vikram in the accident. “Manisha had to return to India, and she is now unemployed and is facing financial difficulties. Moreover, the pandemic has also taken a toll on her.” Sapna Moolchandani, who lost her younger sister, Roshni, reached with the Consul-General of India to Dubai Dr. Aman Puri, who assured support and counseling in this state. The consulate told that it has been following up on the matter and giving needed guidance and direction. “The consulate will be communicating an advisory on the next steps to be taken by the family members. Upon request, a tele-legal counseling session can be also be organized for any specific advice that families may require,” said Dr. Puri.

“Legal counseling has already been organized at the consulate for one of the family members who visited to discuss the progress of the case” he added.“During this conference, I’ve assured them that the consulate will continue to provide all possible assistance. We are very hopeful that the families of the victims will be able to have the judgment executed soon, after which they will be in a position to file for compensation as well,” he said.

Read more; Here are some facts for those who mourns and screams on increasing petrol prices…

# Racing bus hits height barrier: Bus driver overtook the speed limit by more than double

# He took the wrong lane: The four-lane road is divided into two, one for buses and another for cars

# Warning signals were not followed: Warning lights are located 342 meters from the crash site (indicating the right lanes, height restrictions, speed bumps)

# Sign boards were ignored: A big warning signboard is up 317 meters from the crash site and another sign just before the metal barrier