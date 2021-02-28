Here are some facts for those who mourns and screams on increasing petrol prices…

Petrol and diesel rates in the country have sharply increased after the latest round of fuel price hike by oil marketing companies (OMCs). Experts have said the continuous increase in fuel prices will have a widespread impact on citizens and the overall economy. Why are you crying about petrol and diesel prices? Please go through the instances below;

1. Eat sweets, sugar has gone down from Rs. 45 to Rs. 35, Why are you crying about petrol and diesel?

2. Eat dal tadka, Pulses have come down from Rs. 125 to Rs. 80.

3. 6 years ago, an insurance premium of Rs. 2 lakh, was found in the range of Rs.5000 / – to Rs. 6000 /- per year but today it’s only Rs. 330 / – per year.

4. Cement Price in India is Rs. 250/- per bag, in Nepal Rs. 600; in Bangladesh Rs. 500; in Srilanka it’s Rs. 400.

5. 6 years ago, the airfare for 1000 Km was Rs. 5000 / -, today it is about 3400 after 6 years.

6. When tomatoes were Rs.100 rupees a kg, they were yelling tomatoes are expensive. Presently it’s only Rs. 20/- a kg. Buy now and get the remaining 80 rupees filled with petrol.

7. 6 years ago, we had to walk on the ladder at the railway station, today we climb through the escalator.

8. 6 subsidized LPG cylinders were available 6 years ago, 12 are available today.

Remember one point, if Prime minister Narendra Modi does not end the terrorism, black money, corruption, then no one will be able to get the red tax of congress, while no one will take a round of candle march at Jantar-Mantar. The single person, Modi Ji, who is drinking the poison for 130 crore Indians,can be represented as “Neelkanth”-Lord Mahadev …A unique person is the target of all the devils within the nation, and infinite foreign enemies (Governments of Pakistan, Pakistan Army, ISI, Dawood Ibrahim, Hafiz Saeed, China, Canada, Turkey, Malaysia, etc)

For the first time in the history of the nation, a single man is holding on so many enemies together. This is the hallmark of good and evil, we have to be ready and support our Prime Minister, because if all these demons have trapped the Prime Minister in their Chakravyuh, then for centuries such a leader would never be born.