“Breaking News” ; Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes the first dose of covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS

New Delhi; On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the first dose of the vaccine for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi to begin India’s second phase of the immunization initiative. The Prime Minister shared a photo on Twitter where two healthcare workers are viewed giving him the Covid-19 vaccine.

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 1, 2021

According to the reports, PM Modi had arrived at AIIMS around 6:25 am and P Niveda, the native of Puducherry, was one of the healthcare workers who gave him the vaccine. The vaccination program for people above the age of 60 years and within the age bracket of 45-59 years with co-morbidities will begin from March 1 in the country. India, similar to many countries, has now changed its focus from vaccinating only healthcare and frontline workers against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to senior citizens as they are more vulnerable to the virus.