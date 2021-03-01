Former US President Donald Trump targets presidential run in 2024 ,repeats election lies

EX-President Donald Trump indicated at a potential presidential race in 2024, hit President Joe Biden, and reworked his deceitful claims he won the 2020 election in his first significant appearance since leaving the White House nearly six weeks ago. Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, Trump promised to support Republicans seek to recapture majorities that had lost during his presidency in the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate in 2022 congressional elections and dangled himself as a possibility for president in 2024.

“With your help, we will take back the House, we will win the Senate and then a Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House. I wonder who will that be? Who, who, who will that be, I wonder.” he said. Trump’s weeks away from Washington do not seem to have reduced his outrage at Republicans who voted to charge or convict in a failed congressional struggle to hold him liable for instigating a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. He singled out many such Republicans by name, like Senators Mitt Romney and Pat Toomey and House lawmakers Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, and hinted he would help candidates who denied them in Republican primaries.

“Get rid of ’em all,” he thundered. Trump repeated lies he has spoken about his Nov. 3 presidential election failure to Biden, and proposed a shrinking analysis of his Democratic successor’s first weeks in office.” They just lost the White House, But who knows, who knows, I may even decide to beat them for the third time.” the Republican former president said after criticizing Biden’s handling of border security. Trump and his allies spent two months denying his election loss and insisting without evidence it was the result of extensive voter fraud before his supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6 seeking to disrupt congressional certification of Biden’s win.

A civil war has erupted within the Republican Party, with establishment figures such as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell eager to put Trump in the rearview mirror, and others, like Trump ally Senator Lindsey Graham, believing the party’s future depends on the energy of the pro-Trump base. He said he had no plans to try to start a third party, an idea he has consulted with advisers in the past couple of months.” We’re not starting new parties. We have the Republican Party. It’s going to be united and be stronger than ever before. I am not starting a new party,” he said.

In a fodder poll, 55% of CPAC conference members said they would vote for Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential nominating match. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis came in second at 21%. Without Trump, DeSantis headed the province with 43%, and other potential Republican candidates had single figures. But not everyone backed Trump. A separate question on the survey asked whether Trump should move again in 2024, with 68% saying he should and 32% denied or having no idea. Still, Trump’s enthusiasm at the four-day CPAC event was so strong that Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., declared it “T-PAC” and participants turned out a golden statue of the previous president.

Many of those 2024 possible candidates spoke during the CPAC event.”While the GOP casts about for a path forward, President Biden is going to remain laser-focused on crushing the virus, re-opening schools, and getting Americans back to work,” White House spokesman Michael Gwin said after the speech. An hour into his 90-minute speech, Trump fell strongly into his baseless assertions of election deception, going against the word of advisers who assume he wants to look to the future.

“We have a very sick and corrupt electoral process that has to be fixed immediately. This election was rigged,” Trump said. “And the Supreme Court and other courts didn’t want to do anything about it.” You won! You won!” the crowd yelled. Trump’s drive and his followers made dozens of failed lawsuits attempting to overthrow the results of the election, which Biden won by more than 7 million votes. The fraud allegations were frequently denied by state and federal officials.

In the short time, Trump is preparing strategies to fix up a super PAC political order to help candidates who echo his policies, an adviser said. He tried to place himself as the principal critic of the new president, including on immigration and security along the U.S. boundary with Mexico, and the delayed reopening of schools closed due to the pandemic.”Joe Biden has had the most disastrous first month of any president in modern history,” Trump said. Recent Gallup polls have provided Biden a job consent rating well past 50%. Trump never scored above 49%.