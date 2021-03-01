India Meteorological Department released its ‘summer forecast’ for March to May

The national weather forecasting agency, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released its ‘summer forecast’ March to May. IMD has said that the country will have a normal summer this year. IMD said it will release the second summer forecast for April to June in April.

As per IMD, day temperatures may be above normal in north, northeast, parts of east and west India. But south and central India will witness below normal temperatures.

“During the upcoming hot weather season (March to May), above normal seasonal maximum (day) temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of north, northwest and northeast India, few subdivisions from eastern and western parts of central India and few coastal subdivisions of north peninsular India,” the forecast by IMD said.

“There is a probability forecast for above maximum temperatures in Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Gujarat, coastal Maharashtra, Goa and coastal Andhra Pradesh. However, below normal seasonal maximum temperatures are likely over most of the subdivisions of south peninsula and adjoining central India,” it added.