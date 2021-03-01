Is an egg diet plan is effective for weight loss? Know it from here

You can lose weight in ten days by eating four eggs a day. Eat two eggs in the morning and one each in the afternoon and at night. You can use it with a salad made with vegetables and nuts like peanuts. You can use beans and yogurt in your diet. Occasionally you can add uncooked or grilled beef, chicken, and fish. This diet may not be beneficial for everyone. People with acidity, allergies, and heart disease are advised not to take this diet. Take only as directed by your regular consultant.

If you try the diet for the first three days and find no other problems, you can continue for ten days. In case of diarrhea, the diet can be resumed after three days and after a break of one or two days. If you follow this diet properly, you will lose at least four to seven kilos in ten days. Not only you can lose weight, but you can also reduce and control problems such as diabetes, fatty liver, thyroid, and cervical cancer to some extent.