Want to drink tea for a thousand rupees? Then go to Kolkata….

There is no one who does not like to drink a cup of tea and tell stories. A tea shop that serve different types of tea are now the talk of social media. Tea worth Rs 1,000 has become a star on social media.

Tea worth Rs 1,000 is sold at a tea shop run by Partha Pratim Ganguly in Mukundapur, Kolkata. Tea is also available at Rs 12 per cup. Differences in taste are an important factor in determining the price of tea. The shop offers over a hundred different flavors of tea.

What is so special about tea that costs Rs 1,000? Bo Le tea, which costs around Rs 3 lakh per kg, is used in Rs 1,000 tea. These teas are made only in Yunnan, China. There are many different teas available here, including Silver Needle White Tea, Lavender Tea, Ginger Tea, Wine Tea, and Mint-Ginger Tea.