What Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the nurse after receiving the first dose of covid 19 vaccine?

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi began the subsequent stage of Covid-19 vaccination in India by accepting the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine as nationwide vaccination of persons above 60 and those over 45 with ailments started.

Sister P Niveda, who hails from Puducherry, gave Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN to the prime minister. “Sir (PM Modi) has been administered first dose of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin, second dose will be given in 28 days. He asked us which city we hail from and after vaccination, he said, ‘Laga bhi di, pata hi nahi chala’,” said Sister P Niveda, who vaccinated PM Modi on Monday morning. Wearing an Assamese ‘gamocha’, the prime minister later shared a photograph of himself receiving the first dose. Sister Niveda and a second nurse from Kerala can be viewed in the picture posted by Modi.

“Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS. Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19. I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free!,” he said on Twitter. India will extend its vaccination program today to reach people over 60 and those over 45 with co-ailments among an increasing number of more contagious virus strains and a squirt in cases.

Read more; “How to register for Co-WIN app and who can get inoculated” ; Everything you need to know…

Registration on the Co-WIN2.0 portal started at 9 am on Monday. Citizens can register and book an appointment for immunization, anytime and anywhere, using the Co-WIN 2.0 portal or through other IT applications such as Arogya Setu. According to the ministry, there is a means of on-site registration so that qualified beneficiaries can walk into recognized vaccination centers, get themselves registered and inoculated. The eligible persons will be able to book at the Co-WIN2.0 portal through their mobile number, through a step-by-step process.