“How to register for Co-WIN app and who can get inoculated” ; Everything you need to know…

As India prepares up for the next stage of the Covid-19 vaccination initiative for people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years of age with symptoms, the booking for the vaccine will begin on the Co-Win portal at 9:00 am today. Citizens can also register, book appointments through the Arogya Setu app, a government statement stated.

Step:1 Use the Co-WIN app or log on to www.cowin.gov.in

Step: 2 Enter your mobile number, get an OTP to create your account, enter OTP and click on the “Verify” button.

Step: 3 You will be directed to the registration of the vaccination’ page. Here choose one photo ID proof, fill in your name, age, gender, and upload an identity document.

Step: 4 The page will ask you if you have any comorbidities, which can be answered by simply clicking on ‘yes’, ‘no’. If 45+, upload doctor’s certificate as comorbidity proof.

Step: 5 Once the details are entered for registration, Click on the “Register” button

Step: 6 Once the registration is completed; the system will show the “Account Details”.

Step: 7 A citizen can further add three more people linked with this mobile number by clicking on the “Add More” button.

Step: 8 There will be a button indicating Schedule appointment.

Step: 9 Search a vaccination center of choice by state, district, block, and pin code as per your convenience. Here date and availability will be mentioned.

Step: 10 Click on the book button.

Step: 11 Once the appointment is booked, you can always reschedule it prior to the day of appointment.

Book the slots for family members

There will be only one active appointment for a receiver at any period of time for each dose. The bookings can be done on apps given, where you can pick the date and place of your preference, earlier to the day of registered vaccination. For instance, for March 1 you can book the appointment on the previous day and a slot will be allowed as per the availability. However, for any future dates, an appointment can also be scheduled for which vaccination slots are open.

Time

Appointments for any date for a COVID Vaccination Center will be shut at 3 pm on that day for which the slots were opened. The vaccination centers are allowable from 9 am to 3 pm.

Book for a second dose

A booking for the second dose will also be scheduled at the same COVID Vaccination Center on the 29th day of the date of appointment of the 1st application. If a recipient cancels a first dose appointment, then the appointment of both doses will be eliminated. There is a manual published for the Citizen Registration & Appointment for Vaccination, it has also been uploaded on the websites of the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare and National Health Authority (NHA).

Are there any specific comorbidities for people who can be vaccinated?

Yes, the Union Health Ministry has named 20 ailments among people aged between 45 and 59 years who will get the vaccine. It includes- heart failure with hospital admission in the past year, average or severe valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease, CT/ MRI-documented stroke, diabetes of over 10 years or with difficulties, hypertension, end-stage kidney disease on hemodialysis, diagnosis of any solid cancer on or after 2000 or currently on any cancer therapy.

Is the vaccine free?

The COVID-19 vaccine will be provided free of cost at government hospitals, while people will require to pay for it a private means. Private hospitals can price up to Rs 250 per dose of vaccine.