Bailable warrant issued against Kangana Ranaut on Javed Akhtar’s complaint

Mumbai: Mumbai court has issued a warrant against Actress Kangana Ranaut for not appearing in a defamation suit filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar. On February 1, the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court summoned Kangana to appear before the court on March 1. But she did not appear in court. Her lawyer, Rizwan Siddiqui, argued that the action taken by the court against the actress was not lawful. The lawyer said he would approach the Bombay High Court against the action of the magistrate court.

However, Javed Akhtar’s lawyer Vrinda Grover demanded that a non-bailable arrest warrant be issued against Kangana. The actress’s lawyer objected. The court then issued a bailable warrant. Singer and lyrisist Javed Akhtar has alleged that actress Kangana Ranaut made defamatory remarks against him in an interview with a television channel. Kangana Ranaut’s comment on the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been criticized by a group of Bollywood celebrities. The court had directed the police to investigate the matter. The case will be heard again on March 26.