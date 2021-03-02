India ranks third in the number of billionaires

India has the third-highest number of billionaires in the world. Despite the expansion of Covid, 55 entrepreneurs have been added to the list. The Hurun Global Rich List 2021 lists 177 people living in India. There are a total of 209 Indians with assets of over $ 1 billion.

Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, is the richest man in the country. His net worth is $ 83 billion. He is ranked second in Asia and eighth in the world. Gautam Adani (48th), Shiv Nadar (58th), Cyrus S. Poonawalla (113), Radhakishan Damani (160), Dilip Shanghvi (194), Kumar Mangalam Birla (212), Cyrus Mistry (224), and Rahul Bajaj (240). The list also includes Nusli Wadia (336), Beenu Gopal (359), Rajiv Singh (362), Ashwin Dani (382), and Murali DV (385).