King Kohli hits another century-This time off the pitch!

Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli becomes the first Asian celebrity to reach 100 million followers on Instagram. Fans are in jubilation and the International cricket council posted an image celebrating the feat. In the sporting arena, Portuguese footballing legend Christiano Ronaldo tops the chart with 266 million followers, Argentine legend Lionel Messi is second in the list with 187 million followers, followed by Neymar JR with 147million followers.

Often regarded as one of the greatest cricket players of this era, Kohli’s achievement is testimony to the fact that his popularity is well beyond the confines of the country. Also, Virat Kohli remains the only Indian in Forbes’ list of the world’s highest-paid athletes with total earnings of $93 Million (Rs 688 Crore in 2021). Kohli is currently captaining the Indian cricket team in the ongoing Test cricket series against the England team touring India.