Roam, Eat and watch; Voyager, the first-ever space hotel with bars and movies to be open by 2027

Yeay!!! Here comes a good news… An out-of-this-world space hotel is set to open by 2027. The hotel named Voyager space station will be the first-ever space hotel with accommodation for 400 people. Besides the hotel rooms, the space hotel will also have its own bars, cinema, restaurants, libraries, concert venues, a health spa, gym and Earth-viewing lounges.

“The station will be designed from the start to accommodate both national space agencies conducting low gravity research and space tourists who want to experience life on a large space station with the comfort of low gravity and the feel of a nice hotel,” says the space hotel’s description.

The construction of the hotel will begin by 2025. Orbital Assembly Corporation (OAC), the company building the Voyager space hotel, said the hotel will be launched into the cosmos by 2027. The Voyager Class space station is described as “a rotating space station designed to produce varying levels of artificial gravity by increasing or decreasing the rate of rotation.”

The space hotel will not be in a complete zero gravity. This is because the people won’t be able to spend a long duration of time completely weightless without proper training. The station will rotate itself to produce artificial gravity that will be set at a similar level to the gravity found on the surface of the moon. It will cruise around the Earth in 90 minutes.