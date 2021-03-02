Software engineer who was jailed for death case, develops software to make Indian jails “Hi-Tech”!!!

While software engineer Amit Mishra was detained in Haryana’s Gurugram for 13 months in association with his wife’s suicide he went occupied generating software to create Indian jails hi-tech. A year on, when Mishra came out of Bhondsi jail after establishing his honesty, he found himself much in requirement by jail officials across Haryana after the achievement of his software, Phoenix, a prison management system software.

On Monday, the Supreme Court declared the productiveness of Mishra’s software, soliciting his support in assuring that life convict could stretch their legal right of early release after completing 14 years in jail. An SC bench of justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hemant Gupta noted that the probability of Mishra’s software should be examined by states to have a uniform platform where statistics associating with the inmates can be saved digitally for suitable procedures.

Read more; Congress president slams party-colleague for trying to please his “future political boss” by defaming the party”

“One of the convicts in Haryana, Shri Amit Mishra, prepared a software which the State of Haryana itself thought is worth implementing and is supposed to be quite comprehensive. The feasibility of adopting that on a country-wide basis with modifications, if any, can also be explored,” stated the court order.