Congress president slams party-colleague for trying to please his “future political boss” by defaming the party”

The Congress endures as a broken house again with the party’s connection to the Indian Secular Front (ISF) in Bengal the latest circumstance of discussion. In reply to objection from inside his party over his determination to ally with Futura Sharif cleric Abbas Siddiqui’s ISF, the West Bengal Pradesh Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday shared a set of tweets titled “Know Your Facts, Anand Sharma Ji”.

“Would urge a select group of distinguished Congressmen to rise above always seeking personal comfort spots & stop wasting time singing praises of PM,” Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote. After the burning fallout and Congress battling out in the public, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury blamed his party colleague Anand Sharma for scrutinizing the Congress without any purpose.“Anand Sharma is more vocal against Congress party without any reason. He is simply blowing the issue out of proportion,” Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury told.“If his intention was honest, he could have simply called me. I would have explained the decision of alliance with ISF to him…but he thought it was better to tarnish the image of Congress to please somebody who could be his future political boss,” he continued.

Congress’ alliance with parties like ISF and other such forces militates against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism, which forms the soul of the party. These issues need to be approved by the CWC. — Anand Sharma (@AnandSharmaINC) March 1, 2021

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma on Monday criticized the party’s connection with ISF in West Bengal, stating it was against the “Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism” and the party cannot be particular in combating the “communalists”.Anand Sharma, the head of the group of 23, said the problem of “alliance” with a revolutionary party like the ISF should have been debated and supported by the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

“Congress’ partnership with parties like ISF and other before-mentioned forces militates on the core beliefs of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism, which makes the soul of the party. These problems require to be accepted by the CWC,” Anand Sharma said on Twitter. He had also sought clarification from Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for attending the joint rally in Kolkata where ISF leaders were present, alleging that his presence and endorsement was “painful and shameful”.Countering Anand Sharma’s criticism, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury urged his party colleague to “check his facts”.

“CPI(M) led Left Front is leading the secular alliance in West Bengal of which Congress is an integral part. We are determined to defeat BJP’s communal & divisive politics and an autocratic regime. Congress has got its full share of seats. Left Front is allocating seats from its share to the newly formed Indian Secular Front-ISF,” the Congress president shared on Twitter. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury also attacked Anand Sharma for hurting the interests of Congress. Opposing to Anand Sharma’s decision to invite the Left-Congress-ISF coalition “communal”, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury blamed him of “only serving” the BJP. Anand Sharma’s censure on Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury came after the meeting of G-23 in Jammu, where senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad appreciated PM Narendra Modi for not forgetting his roots.