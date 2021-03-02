“Boricha” or “Barley Tea”; 14 amazing benefits of this popular drink,Read more…

Tea is one of the common favorite beverages in the world. Also, beginning the day with a cup of tea is an excellent method to revive yourself every morning. If you are searching for a healthy option for your regular tea, you should try barley tea. If you have not still tried taking barley tea, it should be considered because of its health advantages.

Barley tea, also recognized as Korean barley tea or roasted tea, is a very famous drink in Korea, China, and Japan. It has a slightly bitter and mild taste as it contains roasted barley. It is regarded to be the most traditional hot and cold drink in Asia. Barley tea can give you a series of health benefits.

Here are their major 14 health benefits you should be informed of:

1. Excellent for metabolism: Barley tea includes fiber which supports preventing constipation and reducing problems like acidity, flatulence, and bloating. Also, it gives relief from nausea.

2. Increases blood circulation: Drinking barley tea controls and maintains healthy blood circulation, thereby lessening the danger of cardiovascular disorders such as heart attack or stroke.

3. Helps to decrease weight: Low-calorie barley tea is rich in vitamins and minerals and can help you stay hungry for more prolonged. Therefore, drinking this tea is efficient for weight loss.

4. Improves sleep: The mixture of amino acids, melatonin, and tryptophan in barley tea increases better sleep. Also, it does not include caffeine, so it can heal sleep disorders.

5. Prevents Cancer: Barley tea contains fiber and phytonutrients, which help prevent several types of cancer. Also, the presence of antioxidants helps to limit cell damage caused by free radicals.

6. Lessens Inflammation: Barley tea has anti-inflammatory characteristics that can heal inflammation, joint pain, and gout.

7. Heals colds and flu: As it is abundant in antioxidants and antibacterial properties, barley tea is best for treating the symptoms of colds and flu. Also, it can soothe your sore throat and relieve asthma.

8. Helps bowel movements: Barley tea is a storehouse of fiber. It aids smooth and stable bowel movements and improves the health of your intestines.

9. Purifies the blood: The general health advantage of barley tea is that it helps to clean the blood, thereby reducing and controlling blood sugar levels.

10. Reduces menopausal symptoms: The carminative features contained in barley tea reduce the symptoms of menopause such as night sweats and the irregular intense heat experienced by women during menopause and relieve nerves.

11. Prevents tooth decay: Oral streptococcus is a bacterium that makes tooth decay. Barley tea has anti-bacterial properties that help block the colonization of these bacteria.

12. Beneficial for pregnant women: Barley tea is loaded in potassium, niacin, iron, calcium, folic acid, and other minerals and nutrients.

13. Skincare: The antioxidants included in barley tea help you to defend your skin by decreasing the production of free radicals and discoloration.

14. Supports the body to get rid of toxins: Barley tea includes purifying nutrients and minerals and also helps in discharging all the toxins from your body.