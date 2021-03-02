Statewide motor strike ; Normal life affects, public vehicles keep off the tracks

Kerala; Regular life was stirred in Kerala while the initial hours of Tuesday as a dawn-to-dusk motor strike, summoned by a joint committee of different trade unions to oppose the increasing fuel cost in the nation, began. State-run KSRTC buses did not work while taxies, auto-rickshaws, and private buses prevailed off the roads over the state after the unrest started by 6.00 am. Commercial vehicles including trucks and lorries were also not pursuing to declare solidarity with the agitation, called by Samyuktha Samara Samithi, an organization of different trade unions.

Though the Committee asked all private vehicles to run away from the road, they executed it obvious that they won’t obstruct the before-mentioned vehicles. While the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, a pro-BJP union, directed away from the unrest, all other main trade unions including the Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC) and Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) vowed support to it.

Read more; “How to register for Co-WIN app and who can get inoculated” ; Everything you need to know…

All the exams listed for Tuesday have been delayed in the southern state. The SSLC, plus two, VHSC exams also have been rescheduled to March 8, government authorizations announced. The APJ Abdul Kalam Technology University and Kerala, Kochi, Kannur, and Mahatma Gandhi universities have also postponed all examinations scheduled given the 12-hour- long vehicle strike.