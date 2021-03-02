TRP Scam; Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta gets bail

Bombay High Court grants bail to former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta who was arrested in connection with the TRP scam. The case stirred up controversy and included several leading television news channels.

It was on December 24 Dasgupta, the former CEO of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC), was arrested in the alleged TRP rigging scam by Mumbai Police crime branch. After two months of arrest, Justice PD Naik who was hearing the case, granted bail to Dasgupta on a provisional bond of Rs 2 lakh. He should also submit his passport before the court and appear before the Crime Branch every month for a period of 6 months. Dasgupta is now lodged in Taloja prison in Maharashtra.

The scam happened between June 2013 and November 2019 when he was the BARC CEO. Dasgupta in return for the scam demanded hefty amounts of bribe from Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Dasgupta confessed in a handwritten note to the Mumbai Police that he was given a bribe of $12,000 by Goswami to spend on two holidays. An additional amount of Rs 40 lakh was also paid by Goswami to him.

The handwritten confession is part of the more than 3,600-page supplementary chargesheet filed by the Mumbai Police.